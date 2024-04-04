Madge Haynes, 89

Madge (Napier) Haynes age 89 of Cawood, Ky was born on Saturday, May 5, 1934 and passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2024 Madge was a certified nursing assistant at Harlan Appalachian Regional Hospital for over 20 years. She worked on the 4th floor and in the psychiatric department for most of her career. She attended Graysknob Bible Church. After retirement she enjoyed traveling with her family! She spent her days at Harlan Senior Citizen Center and Friendship Baptist Church Ladies Group where she had lots of friends. She also spent time volunteering at Christ Hands. Madge was preceded in death by an infant son, her parents Sylvan and Mamie Napier, her sisters, Buelah McFee, Joy Brewer. She is also preceded in death by her husband Orbin “Duck” Haynes Jr who passed away in January 1994. Madge is survived by two sons Don (Kim)Haynes, Jamie Haynes, four daughters Debbie (Ron) Clem, Diana Skidmore, Lisa (Gene) Cook all of Cawood, Ky and April (Mike) Haynes, Sumter, SC, two sisters, Esther “Kaye” Locke, Hillsville, Va and Virginia “Gin” Sasser, Corbin, Ky Eleven grandchildren, Brad (Mary) Clem, Brent (Valorie) Clem, Matthew (Destiny) Skidmore, Natasha Skidmore, Brooke (Kevin) Smith, Megan (Drew) Rapier, Cody Haynes, Haley (Dalton) Overbay, Allison Cook, Miranda Cook and Robin Majority She is also survived by seven great grandchildren and host of nieces and nephews. A special caregiver and friend, Tracy Estes Special thanks to the caring staff at Christian Health Center of Corbin, Ky where Madge resided since April of 2021! In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christ Hands 112 Railroad Street Harlan, Ky 40831 Madge Napier Haynes 1934-2024