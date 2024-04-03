Spring Clean Up time in city of Harlan, Harlan County Published 11:04 am Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

It’s Spring Clean Up time once again, and the city of Harlan is offering multiple chances to dispose of larger items during the month of April, while Harlan County will be offering locations across the county to dispose of all sorts of household items.

The city of Harlan will offer pickup services at different locations within the city limits. Beginning on April, 8, the Harlan City Street Department will be visiting different neighborhoods and hauling off larger things such as old appliances, refrigerators, couches, and other such items. Paint, batteries, and tires must be grouped separately from all other items, and motor oil must be in separate containers from all other items.

The city of Harlan will be picking up items in the Fairview/Bailey Hill areas on April 8 and April 10. On April 11 – 12 pickup will be available for Sunny Acres/Woodland Hills. Pickup is scheduled on April 15 – 16 for downtown Harlan/North Main/South Main. Pickup will be available in Sunshine (within city limits) on April 17 – 19. Ivy Hill pickup will be April 22 – 24. Those who missed their area’s pickup dates may call 606-573-4495 for pickup service on April 25 – 26.

Email newsletter signup

For more information on Spring Cleanup inside the city of Harlan, call Harlan City Hall at 606-573-2602.

The annual Harlan County Spring Cleanup – this year named in honor of long-time Harlan County Solid Waste Department head Lakis Mavinidis – is currently in full swing. Harlan County residents looking to rid themselves of larger items and debris may do so at select locations throughout the county during the month of April.

There will be Rolloff boxes placed at various locations throughout the Spring Cleanup.

For those in District 1, from April 1 – 7, disposal locations are the Recycling Center in Baxter, the Putney Crossroads and the Bledsoe Fire Department. District 2 locations will be available from April, 8 – 14, and will include the Evarts City Lot next to Save-A-Lot and Coxton Park. District 3 locations will be available April 15 – 21, at the Former Cumberland High School Parking Lot. District 4 will have disposal available April 22 – 28, in Cawood at the junction of KY 3001 and KY 1137, and in Pansy at the KY 72 and KY 1216 junction. District 5 disposal will be available April 29 – May 5, with disposals located in the Loyall City Hall parking lot, in Wallins at the junction of KY 219 and Terry’s Fork, and at Pathfork Community Park.

To schedule a large item pickup, contact Harlan County Recycling Center at 606-573-9423, or the Harlan County Road Department at 606-573-6536. Items may also be dropped off at the transfer station located at 960 S HWY 119 in Baxter. Call 606-573-1230 for assistance.