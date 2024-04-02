Wanda Lear Published 7:17 pm Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Wanda Lear, 75, of South Daytona, FL, passed away on February 5, 2024. She was born December 12, 1948 in Harlan County, KY, to the late Mr. and Mrs. Harvey Gooden. Wanda was known for her intelligence, sense of humor, and fun-loving nature. She was a nurse for many years and retired from Daytona State College as a Professor of Nursing. Wanda had a heart full of love, kindness, and generosity for her family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Leslie McClung; her son, Darren Lear (Lisa); her grandsons Cameron Salisbury, Thomas Lear and Robert Lear; her sister Gail Daniels (Lee); and many nieces and nephews. Wanda will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. The Wanda G. Lear Memorial Scholarship has been created in her honor. If you wish to contribute to her legacy, you may do so at https://bold.org/funds/wanda– g-lear-memorial-scholarship- fund/ Wanda G. Lear 1948-2024