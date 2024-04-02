Nominations sought for Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame Published 12:37 pm Tuesday, April 2, 2024

The Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame, which is located at Western Kentucky University, has announced that nominations are now being accepted for the class of 2024.

The Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame was established in 2000 through a gift from former governor, Louie B. Nunn. With that gift, Governor Nunn hoped to recognize the vital role that P-12 Kentucky teachers play in the education of young people, ultimately leading to positive impacts throughout the state’s economy. The first class was inducted in 2008. New members are inducted each year following the initial class.

The purpose of the Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame is to recognize Kentuckians who have made significant contributions to the teaching profession. Selection is made from individuals, living or deceased, who have spent a significant portion of their professional career in Kentucky and have made noteworthy contributions to the lives of children and youth in P-12 school settings.

As a prominent institution in educator preparation and administrator training, Western Kentucky University (WKU) collaborates closely with district partners to meet regional needs and ensure equitable access to higher education for all. It is in line with this commitment that the Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame finds its home within the College of Education and Behavioral Sciences at WKU’s campus, where the full Hall of Fame can be explored on the first floor of Gary Ransdell Hall.

The induction ceremony for the 2024 class will take place towards the end of this year. Further details regarding the ceremony will be released on the Hall of Fame website and WKU College of Education and Behavioral Sciences social media platforms.

Nominations for the Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame class of 2024 must be submitted by Aug. 15. For additional information and to access the nomination form, please visit the Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame website.