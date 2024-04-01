Lesta Stout, 75 Published 1:13 pm Monday, April 1, 2024

Lesta Irene Stout, 75, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 24, 2024. She was a longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church in Mooresburg and had been attending Narrow Valley Church in Rutledge, TN. She enjoyed flower gardening, sewing, baking, and spending time with her grandbabies. She is preceded in death by her son, Malcolm Wesley Stout; father, Lester Crossfield; mother, Azalee Ewing; brothers, Charles Henegar, John Ewing, Jeff Ewing, and Donnie R. Ewing; sister, Ann (Robert) Smith. Survivors include her husband of almost 57 years, Malcolm Wayne Stout; granddaughter, Alexis (Dylan) Webb; great-grandson, Carson Webb, and another great-grandchild on the way; brothers, Joe (Angel) Ewing and Ben Ewing; sister, Ruth (James D.) Middleton; sister-in-law, Imogene Ewing; special friends, Buck and Linda Thacker and Robert and Donita White; as well as several nieces, nephews, and other special friends. The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 6:00 PM on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in the East Chapel of Allen Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 6:00 PM with Rev. Jason Sexton and Rev. Robert White officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Pat Summitt Foundation: 520 W. Summit Hill Drive Suite 1101, Knoxville, TN 37902. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses and staff of Signature Lifestyles of Rogersville for the exceptional end of life care provided to Mrs. Stout. Arrangements by Allen Funeral Home. Lesta Irene Stout 1948-2024