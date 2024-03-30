Sandra “Sandy” Shoemaker Published 8:32 am Saturday, March 30, 2024

Sandra Cudd Shoemaker (Sandy), formerly of Sidney and most recently residing in Roanoke, VA passed away Monday, March 25, 2024. Sandy was originally from Harlan, KY, the daughter of the late Bill Gene and Sue (Bassham) Cudd and older sister to Iris and Harold who survive. She was born on Thursday, July 2, 1942, and spent her first few years living with her mother and maternal grandparents while her father served in the US ARMY during WWII. Her devotion to and respect for her grandparents stayed with her always and Sandy later became a champion for quality elder care and senior living. Growing up in eastern Kentucky, she attended Harlan County Schools and graduated from Fairfax Hall, Waynesboro, VA in 1960. Sandy then matriculated to the University of Tennessee, becoming a lifelong UT VOL, a member and officer of Delta Gamma Sorority, graduating in 1964 with a B.S. in Institutional Management and Nutrition. She was a Registered Dietician for the next 30+ years. Immediately following graduation from Tennessee, Sandy relocated first to Chicago and then to Louisville, KY with the Stouffer’s Restaurant Corporation. It was in Louisville that Sandy met a young and determined Executive Manager at Stouffer’s Louisville Inn, Tom Shoemaker. They married in August 1966, and from the beginning, were a team. For the next 57+ years their similar philosophies, values and conscientious work ethic would touch the lives of so many in big and small ways. In 1972, Tom and Sandy Shoemaker opened the Sidney Holiday Inn, a full-service hotel with restaurant and banquet facilities, realizing their goal and dream of becoming small business owners. The days were long, but the years flew by, and as time went on, the Shoemakers—with Shoe at the “front of the house” (with a full coffee pot) and Sandy in the “back of the house” (kitchen)—made sure top-notch service and hospitality were provided to every guest. As a community and civic volunteer in Sidney, Sandy was active and engaged in countless organizations. Favorites include Ohio Presbyterian Retirement Services Foundation and Dorothy Love Retirement Community, Sidney-Shelby County YMCA, the Red Cross, Upper Valley JVS, and many other local organizations. Through her service, Sandy was happy to help and support her community which she felt had given much to her and to her family through the years. Never one to shy away from a leadership role, she chaired the Shelby County United Way campaign in 2000, was a member of the Board of Trustees for Edison Community College and helped conceive and re-shape the Community Foundation of Shelby County as it is today. As Sandy’s adopted community, Sidney was greatly impacted by her dedication, involvement and leadership. The culmination of her volunteerism and community support was the Zenith Award, presented to Sandy by the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce in 2006. Tom Shoemaker predeceased Sandy in February 2023. Two daughters and their families survive: Anne Marie and Gordon Poore of Roanoke, VA and their children, Amelia, Romey and Selden. Shelley and Mike Silva of Buellton, CA and their children, Samantha, Michael, Michelle, Mallory, and their grandchild, Lyric. Sandy was preceded in death by granddaughter, Gianna Bella. Per Sandy’s wishes, there will be no visitation or service. If you wish to honor her memory, please consider a contribution to the Tom & Sandy Shoemaker Fund at the Community Foundation of Shelby County (Ohio) (www.commfoun.com). Sandra Cudd Shoemaker 1942-2024