Fishing fundraiser slated for Harlan Senior Center Published 5:03 pm Thursday, March 28, 2024

The Harlan County Senior Center is fishing for a little assistance with the 1st Annual Fundraising Fishing Tournament slated for Saturday, April, 6.

The tournament will take place from noon to 4 p.m. at Martins Fork Lake, with participants looking to bring in the highest total weight of fish in search of the $100 prize.

Janell Spurlock, Executive Director of the Harlan County Committee on Aging, took some time to provide a few details about the tournament.

The Harlan County Committee on Aging operates two senior centers, one in Harlan and the other located in the Green Hills area of Bledsoe.

“We had been trying to think of things that we can do for a little fundraising for our seniors so we can purchase some different things like possibly new benches or cornhole equipment, things like that would benefit the seniors in some way,” Spurlock said. “We’re just doing little fundraisers for things like that.”

According to Spurlock, a member of the staff pointed out many people enjoy fishing.

“The majority of us like fishing,” Spurlock said. “So, we decided a fishing tournament was a good idea.”

Spurlock noted many fishing tournaments are open only to those with access to a boat.

“We decided to make it fair for everybody,” Spurlock said. “We set the price at $15 so it’s affordable, and you can fish from a boat or from the bank.”

The winner will be determined by the total weight of fish caught during the tournament.

“Any fish counts, as long as it’s of legal size and limit,” Spurlock said. “For example, if somebody caught a 5-pound catfish and then somebody caught 10 one-pound bluegill, the 10 pounds of bluegill will win.”

There is no age requirement to enter the tournament.

“All ages are welcome,” Spurlock said. “Little kids love bank fishing, they get so excited when they catch those little fish, so even they can be involved in it. That’s why we decided to make it come one come all, no matter how you fish or what bait you use.”

The tournament is restricted to Martins Fork Lake.

“From the Martins Fork dam up,” Spurlock said. “You can’t fish in the river; it has to be at Martins Fork Lake.”

There will be snacks and refreshments available. Registration begins at 11 a.m., the day of the tournament.

“(Registration) will be at the first shelter house at the boat ramp,” Spurlock said. “People can follow the smell of the hot dogs being grilled; we’ll be selling hot dogs…we’re going try try and make it a lunch with hot dogs, chips, drinks and a dessert, something simple.”

Spurlock mentioned a few additional reasons to take part in the tournament.

“You’ll be supporting some of Harlan County’s finest people,” she said. “They’re the senior citizens of Harlan County. They grew up here and they built this town. Look at all they’ve done throughout the years. Now it’s time for us to do for them.”

Spurlock mentioned the Harlan County Committee on Aging is in the process of applying for grants as well as working on future fundraising events to be used to fund additional amenities, possibly including an outside gazebo at the senior center. The Harlan County Committee on Aging also supplies meals for seniors.

The Harlan County Committee on Aging is a non-profit organization. Donations are accepted.

For more information, call 606-573-3496.