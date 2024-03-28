Domestic violence call leads to multiple charges Published 5:05 pm Thursday, March 28, 2024

A Loyall man is facing multiple charges including attempting to disarm an officer after allegedly kicking a Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy when police responded to a domestic violence call.

Christopher Blanton, 20, was arrested on March 24, by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a press release, Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputies Caleb Carmical and Chris Hickey along with Harlan City Police Captain Mitch Alford responded to a call of a domestic violence situation in the Loyall community. When police arrived, Blanton was screaming. Blanton then kicked Carmical and attempted to disarm him. Blanton was placed on the ground and his hand removed from the weapon.

Blanton was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), disarming a peace officer, third-degree assault (police officer), resisting arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 full cash bond.

