Domestic violence call leads to multiple charges
Published 5:05 pm Thursday, March 28, 2024
A Loyall man is facing multiple charges including attempting to disarm an officer after allegedly kicking a Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy when police responded to a domestic violence call.
Christopher Blanton, 20, was arrested on March 24, by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a press release, Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputies Caleb Carmical and Chris Hickey along with Harlan City Police Captain Mitch Alford responded to a call of a domestic violence situation in the Loyall community. When police arrived, Blanton was screaming. Blanton then kicked Carmical and attempted to disarm him. Blanton was placed on the ground and his hand removed from the weapon.
Blanton was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), disarming a peace officer, third-degree assault (police officer), resisting arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 full cash bond.
In other police activity:
- James Gooden, 60, of Wallins, was arrested on March 25, by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, no brake lights, no registration receipt, no registration plates, possession of drug paraphernalia, second- and third-degree possession of a controlled substance. Gooden was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;
- William Shipman, 22, of Cumberland, was arrested by the Cumberland City Police Department on March 25. He was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree fleeing or evading police, and third-degree terroristic threatening. Shipman was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;
- Kendra Shoemaker, 33, of Cumberland, was arrested by the Cumberland City Police Department on March 23. She was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal trespassing, and second-degree fleeing or evading police. Shoemaker was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;
- Ryan Brock, 50, of Corbin, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on March 22. He was charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police, menacing, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and probation violation. Brock was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;
- Chad Collett, 33, of Richmond, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on March 21. He was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, and public intoxication. Collet was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;
- Randy Hammons, 35, of Cumberland, was arrested on March 21, by the Cumberland City Police Department. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hammons was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;
- Gregory Smith, 52, of Wallins, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on March 21. He was charged with first- and second-degree possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Smith was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.