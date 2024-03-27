Traffic stop leads to drug arrest Published 4:37 pm Wednesday, March 27, 2024

A man and woman are facing charges including trafficking after allegedly being found in possession of controlled substances during a traffic stop.

Charles Napier, 33, of Cawood, and Shealon Seiber, 22, of Saint Charles, VA, were arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputies on March, 17.

According to a press release from the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office, Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputies executed a traffic stop while conducting a drug trafficking investigation in the Grays Knob community. While attempting to stop the vehicle, deputies observed the male occupant of the vehicle throw a bag out of the vehicle. The bag contained suspected methamphetamine. Further investigation located suspected methamphetamine, pills, cash, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia associated with drug trafficking.

Napier was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, criminal possession of a forged instrument, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with physical evidence. He was additionally served with an active warrant out of Lee County, Virginia. Napier was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

Seiber was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and operating on a suspended or revoked operators license. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

