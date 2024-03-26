Paul Vanover, 76 Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, March 26, 2024

Paul Farrel Vanover, 76, husband of Anna Harris Vanover, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2024. Born in Harlan, Kentucky, son of the late Chester and Thelma Saylor Vanover; he was also preceded in death by his siblings, Geneva Faye Wakefield, Stella Audrey Dingus, and Alvin Vanover. In addition to his wife of 54 years, Anna H. Vanover, he will be missed and remembered by his children, Suzie Vanover Dalton (Ricky), David Vanover (Michele); grandchildren, “aka” his baby girls, Kaleigh Dalton, and Emily Dalton; his adopted son David Wright; brother, William “Bill” Vanover (Debbie); sister-in-law, Debbie Vanover; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends. The family would like to thank the staff at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and the Blue Ridge Cancer Center for their care and support. Paul loved anything to do with the outdoors and with that in mind the family will be holding a service later in the year in an outdoor setting to honor his life. Online condolences may be sent to www.simpsonfuneral.com Paul F. Vanover 1947-2024