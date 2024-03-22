Harlan County Courthouse Reports Published 3:43 pm Friday, March 22, 2024

Compiled by Paul Lunsford.

District Court

Dillion Day, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), license to be in possession — continued for arraignment March 25.

Tony Ray Halburnt Jr , 59, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine) — waived to grand jury.

Melissa G. Griffey, failure to wear seat belt, no operator’s/moped license — continued for arraignment April 1.

Josh Lee, 26, failure to wear seat belt, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, no operator’s/moped license, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — bench warrant.

Lacey Madison Saylor, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — continued for arraignment March 25.

Wendy Sue Inman, 43, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — failed to appear for hearing.

Kathleen Susann Hall, three counts of violation of local county ordinance, three counts of dogs to be vaccinated against rabies, three counts of dogs to be licenced — pretrial conference scheduled April 15.

Nichole Elizabeth Ford, 29, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — dismissed.

Steven B. Leath, no operator’s/moped license — continued for arraignment March 25.

Meghan Michelle Hobbs, 33, failure to wear seat belt, speeding (nine miles per hour over the limit) — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $158; other charge, dismissed.

Lachricia L. Ball, 43, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle — first offense, pleaded guilty, fined $708; other charges, dismissed.

Thomas J. Holden, 40, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — pleaded guilty, fined $233.

Madison Halcomb, 20, failure to wear seat belt, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $25 and sentenced to state traffic school.

Marvin S. Fee, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.

Jason Gilbert, 35, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — pleaded guilty, fined $233.

Elmon Lawson, 59, failure to wear seat belt — failed to appear for hearing.

Ruby Griffith, 52, failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, license to be in possession, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, license plate not illuminated — failed to appear for hearing.

Jack Brock, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance — jury trial scheduled April 16.

James Calton, 20, license to be in possession, failure to produce insurance card, license plate not illuminated — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $233; other charge, dismissed.

David Anthony Hale, 46, failure to wear seat belt, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card — failed to appear for hearing.

Hope Lannette House, 46, operating a vehicle with one headlight, no tail lights, expired or no registration plate — bench warrant (bond set at $100).

Victoria Perkins, 25, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting) — pleaded guilty, fined $243.

Marlin R. Fields, 32, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, improper turning, no operator’s/moped license — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $783; other charges, dismissed.

Brock Andrew Middleton, failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment March 25.

Kristie Rene Nantz, 52, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — dismissed on proof.

Brandon Lee Ison, 39, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O. — dismissed, at the request of victim.

Faith Jenkins, intimating a participant in a legal process — preliminary hearing scheduled April 1.

Antonio Roman, failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment March 25.

Anna Huff, four counts of theft by deception — pretrial conference scheduled April 1.

Michael Dean James, 42, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $133 and sentenced to state traffic school.

Gabriel Michael O’Rourke, reckless driving — pleaded guilty, fined $133 and sentenced to state traffic school.

Marquis Dekin Long, 22, expired or no registration plate — dismissed on proof.

Paul M. Wynn, 31, operating a vehicle on suspended revoked operator’s license, no brake lights — bench warrant.

Dezman Potts, 25, disregarding stop sign, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charges, dismissed.

Stacey Hensley, 44, license to be in possession, failure to produce insurance card — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charge, dismissed.

Joshua Lee, 26, speeding (22 miles per hour over the limit) — failed to appear for hearing.

Stephanie Marlanie Jenkins, speeding (19 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment March 25.

Tracey Howard, 28, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $153.

David Ball, 38, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — pleaded guilty, fined $233.

Cody Turner, 18, failure to wear seat belt, license to be in possession — pleaded guilty, fined $183.

Brian Green, 51, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), no operator’s/moped license — first charge, amended to speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $143; other charge, dismissed on proof.

Brittany Nicole Turner, 35, third-degree criminal trespassing, giving officer false identifying information — bench warrant.

Danny R. Cornett, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, first-degree criminal mischief — preliminary hearing scheduled April 15.

Tiffany Rechelle Bennett, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment March 25.

Tommy R. McMillian, 31, expired or no registration plate, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — failed to appear for hearing.

Tammy Thomas, 49, driving on a DUI-suspended license (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — bench warrant (bond set at $500).

Teddy Reese, 36, all-terrain vehicle violations, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, no operator’s/moped license, failure to wear seat belt — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $158 and sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charges, dismissed.

Samantha Sexton, 31, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to wear seat belt — jury trial scheduled Feb. 11, 2025.

Joshua Shanks, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — pretrial conference scheduled March 25.

Property Transfers