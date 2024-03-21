OSU transfer ready to add to UK running back legacy Published 12:19 pm Thursday, March 21, 2024

After spending two years at Arizona State and then Ohio State, running back Chip Trayanum doesn’t shy away from admitting why he’s now at Kentucky.

“This is what I have been waiting for my whole career and is something I have dreamed about. It is definitely a position I have been blessed to be in and ready to make the most of it,” Trayanum said about having a chance to possibly be the No. 1 running back at UK in 2024.

Kentucky’s running back legacy with Benny Snell, Chris Rodriguez and Ray Davis was a “great pitch” for Kentucky to get him.

Email newsletter signup

“The proof is in the pudding. You have seen the past history of running backs that came out of Kentucky and the production they came out with,” the Ohio State transfer said. “I am definitely excited to get out on the field and show what I can do in a full season as a running back.”

Kentucky started spring practice this week and new offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan is just as anxious to see him. Trayanum transferred when Liam Coen was still UK’s offensive coordinator. However, he said “Lexington welcomed me with open arms” and he’s happy to be at UK.

“I am proud to be here in Kentucky and having them trust in me and ready to produce on Saturdays,” he said.

He was the No. 4 prospect in Ohio in the class of 2020 and a four-star recruit. He helped Hoban High School win three state titles.

He ran for 290 yards and four scores in the COVID-shortened 2020 season and then 401 yards and scores in 2021 at Arizona State. He transferred to Ohio State and briefly moved to linebacker where he had 14 tackles before moving back to running back. He had 46 plays on offense, 36 on defense and 154 on special teams in 2022 at Ohio State before rushing for 465 yards and three scores in 2023.

“It was a cool little process (playing linebacker). I just did what my role at the time required,” he said. “I was a running back at Arizona State and when I came back to Ohio State for a six-month period they needed me at linebacker but once my name got called I was back in the running back room.”

He did see a lot of Davis last year at UK that he liked.

“I have seen a lot of Ray (at UK). He did a great job while he was here. I like the run plays from last year,” he said. “I have not done any comparisons. I am a confident guy in my ability. I just like running the ball.”

He also likes catching the ball which should be a big asset in UK’s offense.

“At Ohio State I was able to showcase a decent amount (catching the ball) but I feel like being here as a full feature back I can show my full skill set,” he said.

He understands there is a perception that he’s basically a power back and not a fast, elusive type player.

There is definitely more and you will see that this upcoming season. It helps me when people try to categorize me and at the end of the day it will just make me better and hungrier to show other aspects of my game,” Trayanum said.

“I am definitely want to do my best to lead. I don’t want to step on no toes or ruffle any feathers. I am definitely excited to be in this running back room. I have a great relationship on and off the field (with other running backs) and I am excited to see what our room can do.”

Trayanum played in a lot of big games at Ohio State but says not to overestimate what that means for this season.

“It matters to an extent but at the end of the day you are playing on the same turf under the same lights and the crowd really does not factor in the game,” he said. “It’s just good for guys to have that overall in-game experience whether it helps calm guys down on the sideline or what. It definitely feels good playing in front of a full stadium of fans and I am looking forward to playing in front of fans here.”