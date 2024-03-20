Baxter woman charged with drug possession Published 4:05 pm Wednesday, March 20, 2024

A traffic stop by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the arrest of a Harlan County woman who was allegedly found in possession of fentanyl following the traffic stop.

Stephanie Johnson, 33, of Baxter, was arrested on Wednesday, March 13, by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Cody Bargo.

According to a press release, while on patrol Harlan County Sheriff Chris Brewer observed a vehicle driving in a reckless manner and performed a traffic stop on the vehicle at a location on KY 840. Police determined Johnson, the driver of the vehicle, to be impaired. Johnson was arrested for driving under the influence at that time. Suspected fentanyl was found in Johnson’s possession. A search incident to arrest located drug paraphernalia including syringes and digital scales under the floor mat inside the vehicle.

Johnson was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, operating a vehicle with an expired operator’s license, and reckless driving. Johnson was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.