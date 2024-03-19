Owens, Brewer team for five hits as Dragons defeat Floyd Published 3:09 pm Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Staff Report

For more local sports coverage, visit our partners at Harlan County Sports.

Harlan raced to a 6-1 lead through four innings and coasted to a 7-4 win Saturday over visiting Floyd Central.

Email newsletter signup

Brody Owens led the Dragons’ six-hit attack with three singles. Jake Brewer added two hits. Luke Luttrell added one hit.

Luttrell earned the win as he gave up two runs (one earned) on four hits with seven strikeouts and three walks in 4 1/3 innings. Owens allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit with four walks and no strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings. Aiden Johnson recorded one out before turning the game over to Baylor Varner in the seventh. Varner earned the save as he gave up one hit with one strikeout and one walk in one inning.

Moore pitches five shutout inning as Dragons blank Thomas Walker

Junior right-hander Jared Moore pitched a two-hitter over five innings with nine strikeouts and no walks as Harlan ran its record to 2-0 with 9-0 win over visiting Thomas Walker, Va., on Friday.

Eli Freyer had two strikeouts and one walk as he recorded two outs. Aiden Johnson struck out all hitters he faced to complete the shutout.

Johnson led the Dragons at the plate with a double and single. Beck Bryson added a double. Moore and Jake Brewer contributed one single each.

McCurry and Collins had the only hits for Thomas Walker.

Johnson’s walk-off hit sends Dragons to win in opener

If the opening game is any indication, the Harlan Green Dragons are in for an exciting season in 2024.

Harlan rallied from a two-run deficit with three runs in the bottom of the seventh to win 5-4 on Aiden Johnson’s squeeze bunt to bring home Eli Freyer with the winning run. Baylor Varner led off the inning with a walk, then Freyer followed a long at bat by Brewer with another walk. Chris Rouse’s two-run hit tied the game. Jared Moore was intentionally walked, then Brody Owens struck out before Johnson’s squeeze.

Varner and Luke Luttrell combined on a two-hitter with Varner striking out 10 and walking five in 4 1/3 innings and Luttrell striking out four and walking two in 2 2/3 hitless innings.

Johnson led the Dragons at the plate with three singles. Moore and Varner had doubles. Freyer and Rouse added singles.