Lady Dragons expect big improvements in ’24 with experienced squad returning Published 3:57 pm Monday, March 18, 2024

By John Henson

Contributing Sports Writer

Fielding one of the 13th Region’s youngest teams the past two seasons, the Harlan Lady Dragons played like it much of the time with a 5-22 mark in 2022 and a 6-21 record in 2023.

The Lady Dragons aren’t so young going into the 2024 campaign, and coach David Overbay is excited about the team’s potential as Harlan returns its top 10 hitters from a year ago, including several with multiple years of varsity experience. The Lady Dragons provided a glimpse of their potential late last season by upsetting top seeded Bell County in the 52nd District Tournament and leading Pineville most of the game before falling in the opening round of the 13th Region Tournament.

“The girls were young two years ago and got thrown in the fire and it was a growing process,” Overbay said. “We were looking forward to some great things last year, but then (pitcher) Carley (Thomas) went down and we struggled without very much depth. They never gave up on each other though and worked until the end.”

The Lady Dragons feature one of the most dynamic 1-2 tandems in the region with third baseman Ella Lisenbee and catcher Addison Jackson, both juniors, back for their third seasons as Harlan’s top players.

Lisenbee is all hustle at third base with a penchant for hitting line drives as demonstrated by her .557 average last season that included 49 hits, seven homers, 28 RBI and 19 stolen bases in 21 attempts with only three strikeouts the entire season.

“Ella is a student of the game. She works year round. She is always doing something to make herself a better softball player,” Overbay said. “She is a great hitter and third baseman.”

Jackson provides great defense behind the plate and hit .590 last year with 46 hits, 36 RBI and 16 doubles.

“In my opinion, Addison is the best catcher in the 13th Region,” Overbay said. “She’s got a great arm and is a tremendous hitter and a team leader.”

Junior shortstop Ella Farley provides speed at the top of the order with 17 stolen bases in 18 attempts to go with a .449 average and 39 runs scored.

“She’s another great softball mind and knows what to do with the ball. She’s smooth and loves the game. She’s very talented,” Overbay said. “She does a good job for us at the top of the order, either hitting first or second.”

Junior first baseman Abbi Fields hit four homers with 26 RBI to go with a .259 average last season and will be counted on to provide power in the middle of the order.

“Abbi has a very good softball mind and is a good first baseman with excellent power,” Overbay said.

Ava Nunez, a junior left fielder, is expected to hit second in the order. She posted a ,395 average last season with 34 hits and 28 RBI.

“Ava is great to have on the team and will do whatever the team needs,” Overbay said. “She is one of the hardest workers on the team and has a great attitude.”

Mallory McNiel, a second baseman, and Kendyll Blanton, an outfielder, are back for their senior seasons. McNiel hit .259 with 21 hits and Blanton hit .184 with nine hits. McNiel is healthy once again after undergoing should surgery.

Blanton will share time in right field with freshman Gracie Hensley.

“Gracie moved up last year after the middle school season and did a good job starting district and regional games,” Overbay said. “Kendyll works hard.”

Amy Roman, a sophomore who can play several positions, hit .234 with 15 hits last season. She’s expected to take over in center this season.

“She is a speedster and will run the ball down out there,” Overbay said.

Ally Kirby, Rhileigh Estes and Annie Hoskins, all juniors, will also see action in the outfield.

Jordyn Smith, a seventh grader, will play second base when she isn’t pitching.

“She is just a softball kid who has played travel ball for years. She’s a very smart player who knows the game and will be a great asset to our team,” Overbay said. “She is going to be a special player. She is now, but she will get better.”

Pitching was the team’s biggest problem a year ago and remains a key for this year’s success. McNiel, Lisenbee and Roman all saw action in the circle last year when Thomas went down with an injury. Thomas isn’t playing this year either, which means Smith will play a big role and will split time with McNiel.

“Mallory is back to pitching the way she can now that she’s healthy,” Overbay said. “Jordyn has good velocity and reminds me a lot of (former Harlan standout pitcher) Ashley (Overbay). It will take her a little while to gain confidence and get acclimated to the high school game. I think those two will complement each other real well.”

If the Lady Dragons’ pitching improves, Overbay is confident everyone will see much different results.

“I think our offense is as good as just about anyone in the region,” he said. “It’s hard when you have to always play from behind, but they have grown through all this and work hard every day in practice. We’re excited about this year. We think it’s going to be a great season.”