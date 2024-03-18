Harlan County Clerk talks to Chamber Published 4:03 pm Monday, March 18, 2024

The Harlan County Chamber of Commerce welcomed Harlan County Clerk Ashley Sullivan to the group’s March meeting to provide members with information on standard and some new services provided by the Harlan County Clerk’s Office.

“I want to start by talking about elections and how important those are,” Sullivan said. “That is one of the most important things we do in our office. We’ve already started working on our primary election.”

Sullivan explained the Clerk’s Office begins working on an election approximately five months in advance of election day.

“One of the things we do with elections is our voting centers,” Sullivan said. “The great thing about our voting centers is they allow you to vote at any of the locations. It doesn’t restrict you to your precinct.”

According to Sullivan, not restricting voters to their own precinct to cast a vote makes it easier for people who have a long work commute to vote.

“There are a lot of scenarios like that, for example people who live in Cumberland but work at the (Harlan ARH) Hospital,” Sullivan said. “That opens the opportunity to allow people to vote and not have it cut into their workday.”

Sullivan also mentioned new election equipment had to be acquired to equip the voting centers. She noted she has acquired grant money to cover many of these expenses.

“I have gotten grants to pay for the new election equipment,” Sullivan said.

There have also been updates to processes involving deeds.

“We’re constantly looking for ways to improve and stay up with the times,” Sullivan said. “One of the things we do in the deed room is electronic mortgages and deeds…that streamlines that process.”

Sullivan said her office now offers same day recording in the deed room.

“Now when you come in with your deed, we can process it right there and hand it back to you,” Sullivan said. “So, you’re in and out.”

She also mentioned the Harlan County Clerk’s Office also offers extended business hours, with the office open until 6 p.m. on Mondays and from 9 a.m. to noon every last Saturday of the month. The office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

“I am always looking for ways to improve and better our office,” Sullivan said. “I feel like it’s a commitment to the community.”

For more information on the services provided by the Harlan County Clerk’s Office, go to https://harlan.countyclerk.us/