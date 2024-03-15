Jeep Fest to roll into Harlan Published 2:21 pm Friday, March 15, 2024

The Harlan County Jeepers’ Jeep Fest is returning with Jeeps rolling into Harlan on April, 26 – 27, to compete for prizes and take part in all sorts of festive activities including food, music, and fun all designed to appeal to the Jeep enthusiast of any age.

Brandon Pennington, Tourism Director for the city of Harlan, gave a rundown on the activities on tap for this installment of Jeep Fest during a recent interview.

“It’s going to be a two-day event,” Pennington said. “Things will start on First Street on Friday. There will be a meet and greet from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. that’s hosted by the Harlan County Jeepers.”

At 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Laid Back Country Picker takes the outdoor stage at the Harlan County Beer Company to get the Friday night party started in style.

“He will be playing until approximately 9 p.m.” Pennington said.

Activities get moving again on Saturday morning.

“The event kicks off on Saturday with registration from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. for anybody who wants to participate in the Show and Shine,” Pennington said. “There’s $500 in prize money up for grabs,” Pennington said. “The first 75 Jeeps will receive a swag bag.”

Off-road rides will begin at 10:30 a.m. and stock-friendly rides will begin at 11 a.m., Pennington noted.

“The Cumberland Valley Children’s Advocacy Center is hosting the cornhole tournament,” Pennington said. “We have music that will be going on all day long with Lacy Deaton and Co. on stage at 4 p.m.”

Headlining the event will be Great Wide Open, a Tom Petty Tribute band. Great Wide Open faithfully reproduces the music, feel, and excitement of Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers in concert.

“Then of course, the festival area will have food and other vendors,” Pennington said. “We’ll have inflatables for the kids from noon to 5 p.m. Also, inside the Harlan Center we’ll have the Mountain Market going on from 10 a.m. until approximately 5 p.m.”

The Mountain Market features multiple vendors selling unique items.

The event is set for April 26 – 27, with activities taking place on the grounds of the Harlan Center and downtown Harlan.

For more information, go to the Visit Harlan or Harlan County Jeepers Facebook pages.