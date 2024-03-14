Harlan County man arrested following standoff
Published 5:23 pm Thursday, March 14, 2024
A Harlan County man is facing charges including wanton endangerment of a police officer after allegedly engaging in a standoff with the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office.
Nicholas Holliman, 35, of Cawood, was arrested on Monday, March, 11, by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a news release, Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy CJ Reed attempted to perform a traffic stop in the Cawood community. The vehicle stopped and Holliman exited and ran to a residence located on Sawmill Hollow Road. The deputy attempted to enter the residence, but found the door had been blocked with furniture. Holliman could be seen holding a knife and heard stating “you will have to kill me.” Deputies negotiated with Holliman, who eventually opened the door and threw out the knife.
Holliman was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), and menacing. He was additionally served with multiple warrants out of Madison County. Holliman was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $2,500 full cash bond.
In other police activity:
- Daniel Irvin, 37, of Harlan, was arrested on Tuesday, March, 12, by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and public intoxication by controlled substance (excludes alcohol). Irvin was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;
- Thomas Lester, 46, of Dayhoit, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, March, 12. He was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine) (two counts), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts). Lester was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;
- Angela Burke, 49, of Cumberland, was arrested on Monday, March, 11, by the Cumberland City Police Department. She was charged with probation violation. Burke was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $15,000 full cash bond;
- Courtney Gooden, 30, of Evarts, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on March, 9. She was charged with theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, ad third-degree burglary. Gooden was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $2,500 full cash bond;
- Joey Blevins, 45, of Evarts, was arrested by the Evarts City Police Department on March, 8. He was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (two counts) and trafficking a controlled substance first offense. Blevins was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on multiple bonds totaling $80,000 secured by 10 percent.