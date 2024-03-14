Harlan County man arrested following standoff Published 5:23 pm Thursday, March 14, 2024

A Harlan County man is facing charges including wanton endangerment of a police officer after allegedly engaging in a standoff with the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office.

Nicholas Holliman, 35, of Cawood, was arrested on Monday, March, 11, by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release, Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy CJ Reed attempted to perform a traffic stop in the Cawood community. The vehicle stopped and Holliman exited and ran to a residence located on Sawmill Hollow Road. The deputy attempted to enter the residence, but found the door had been blocked with furniture. Holliman could be seen holding a knife and heard stating “you will have to kill me.” Deputies negotiated with Holliman, who eventually opened the door and threw out the knife.

Holliman was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), and menacing. He was additionally served with multiple warrants out of Madison County. Holliman was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $2,500 full cash bond.

