Harlan County Courthouse Reports

Compiled by Paul Lunsford.

Marriage Licenses

Tyme Serenity Elizabeth Carr, 22, of Baxter, to Brandon Tyler Hensley, 26, of Baxter.

Kendra Jean Bates, 27, of Baxter, to Joshua Lee Bowman, 35, of Baxter.

Sharon Denise Bush, 49, of Evarts, to Phillip L. Cox, 56, of Evarts

District Court

Deandra Fee, 40, sell/transfer simulated controlled substance (first offense) — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months on condition to obey all laws).

Candy Lynn Turbyfill, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card — continued for arraignment March 18.

Melvinia Saylor, 50, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $158; other charge, dismissed.

Mason Farley, 19, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (first offense, less than 2 grams of methamphetamine) — bound to grand jury (bond set at $10,000 10 percent). Ordered to have no illegal drug contact.

Ronald Duff, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license — continued for arraignment March 18.

Jerry Joseph, 33, driving on a DUI-suspended license (first offense), license to be in possession, failure to give or improper signal — first two charges, pleaded guilty, sentenced to 30 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charge, dismissed.

Priscilla Cargle, 43, second-degree assault (domestic violence) — waived to grand jury (bond set at $4,000 at 10 percent).

Brandon P. Elswick, careless driving, following another vehicle too closely, improper passing — continued for arraignment March 18.

Linda Ann Lewis, failure to use child restraint device in a vehicle — continued for arraignment March 18.

Darrell Edward Perry, speeding (26 or more miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment March 18.

Paul Muncy, 37, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (first offense, more than 2 grams of methamphetamine) — bound to grand jury (bond set at $10,000 at 10 percent).

Demarco Lamare Hopkins, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment March 18.

Cory Lee Dewayne Tolbert, failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment March 18.

Cledith Montgomery, 63, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, cocaine), public intoxication of a controlled substance — bound to grand jury (bond set at $2,500 at 10 percent).

Dax W. Taulbee, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment March 18.

Matthew Devin Powers, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment April 22.

Candice Fee, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense methamphetamine) — waived to grand jury.

Jessica Amber Collett, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license — continued for arraignment April 29.

James Fuson, 54, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license, no tail lights — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charge, dismissed.

Jordan Dewayne Bryant, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment March 18.

Courtney Gooden, 30, theft by unlawful taking ($1,000 or more but under $10,000) — waived to grand jury (bond set at $2,500).

Imad Arshad, 30, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense methamphetamine) — pleaded guilty, fined $500 cash.

Jacob Nathaniel Caldwell, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card — continued for arraignment April 29.

Brenda Napier, 49, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (first offense, less than 2 grams of methamphetamine), sell/transfer simulated controlled substance (first offense) — waived to grand jury (bond set at $10,000). No illegal drug contact.

Sherri Lee Nantz, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card — continued for arraignment March 18.

Monica Napier, 42, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (first offense, more than 2 grams of methamphetamine) — waived to grand jury (bond set at $20,000 at 10 percent). No illegal drug contact.

Jesse Lee Whitehead, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment March 18.

Marcus Saylor, 22, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — waived to grand jury.

Korey Daniel Warner, speeding (22 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment March 18.

Caitlin Stokes, 27, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (first offense, more than 2 grams of methamphetamine) — waived to grand jury (bond set at $5,000 at 10 percent).

Vanna Kiantheia Locke, 34, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $133 and sentenced to state traffic school.

Darris Wynn, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment April 22.

Ashley Nicole Hunter, 35, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.

Michelle R. Harp, failure to wear seat belt, no seat belt anchor — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $25; other charge, dismissed.

Cecil Sizemore, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment April 29.

Donna Maureen Estep, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate — continued for arraignment March 18.

James Brandon Jones, failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment April 29.

Nina R. Long, 50, failure to wear seat belt— pleaded guilty, fined $25.

David W. Walker, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment March 18.

Glenn Wilson, 65, sell/transfer simulated controlled substance (first offense) — pleaded guilty, fined $133 and sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months). Must obey all laws.

Paul Michael Wynn, 31, theft by unlawful taking (automobile, $1,000 or more but under $10,000), third-degree burglary — waived to grand jury (bond set at $15,000 at 10 percent).

Brian Anglin, 52, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, drug unspecified) — waived to grand jury.

Michael E. Taulbee, speeding (14 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment March 25.

Oscar Dewayne Whitehead, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license — jury trial scheduled April 30.

Charity Dawn Farris, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment March 18.

Jimmy Darrell Holbrook, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate — continued for arraignment April 29.

Monica Napier, 42, trafficking a controlled substance (first offense, carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives) — waived to grand jury (bond set at $20,000 at 10 percent). No illegal drug contact.

William Thomas Parker, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment March 25.

Cledo Powers, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment April 29.

Anna Huff, 47, failure to produce insurance card, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), improper display of registration plate — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $203; other charges, dismissed.