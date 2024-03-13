Veterans Suicide Awareness March set for March 19 Published 4:44 pm Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Suicide is an issue that impacts many military veterans and their family and friends. The Veterans Suicide Awareness March/Walk and Donation Drive is set for March, 19, on the campus of Harlan County High School to bring awareness to this issue.

According to a news release, the event is aimed at acknowledging the military veterans who have lost their lives to suicide.

The march will cover a course on the grounds of Harlan County High School for a total distance of approximately 17 miles. Marchers will begin at the Coal Miners Memorial Stadium archway at 8:30 a.m. with the event scheduled to end at 2:30 p.m.

The Harlan County JROTC, the Kentucky Army National Guard, and the Appalachian Challenge Academy are scheduled to take part in the march.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs website at https://www.mentalhealth.va.gov reports 98 veterans in the state of Kentucky alone died by suicide in 2021. Nationwide, that number increased to 6,392. The suicide rate for military veterans in Kentucky was reported significantly higher than the national general population.

“When Veterans have access to the right support before a crisis happens, lives can be saved,” states the Department of Veterans Affairs website. “One of the keys to prevention is strengthening protective factors—like access to mental health care, feeling connected to other people, and positive coping skills — for Veterans and reducing risk factors, like easy access to firearms or certain medications, and stressful life events, such as divorce, job loss, or the death of a loved one.”

Friends and family members of veterans are important to suicide prevention, as they know their veteran best and are often the first to notice there may be an issue.

The march will also serve as a donation drive to support the Wounded Warrior Project.

According to the Wounded Warrior Project website at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org the Wounded Warrior Project started as a grassroots effort to provide simple care and comfort items to the first wounded military members returning home from conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan in 2003. The project then expanded as the veterans’ post service requirements evolved. The Wounded Warrior Project now offers programs in mental health, long-term rehabilitative care, and career counseling in addition to advocacy activities designed to improve the lives of wounded military veterans and their families.

Any groups or classes wishing to participate in the march/walk should contact Major McElyea at tim.mcelyea@harlan.kyschools.us for more information.

For more information on veteran suicide prevention, go to https://www.mentalhealth.va.gov/suicide_prevention/prevention/index.asp.