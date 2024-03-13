Tommy Cawood Published 8:30 am Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Long-time coach and teacher, Tommy Louis Cawood, age 85, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, where he lived with his son.

Tom was born on March 16, 1938, in Harlan, Kentucky, to Oscar Louis and Rena (Rutherford) Cawood Corum. He spent much of his childhood at Highsplint where his dad was the coal camp doctor. He graduated in the top 10% of the Class of 1956 from Harlan High School. He was a member of the following clubs: Beta, Key, Peppers, Latin and Math. He remained very close with those in his class and attended most of the reunions over the years.

After graduating from Baylor University in Waco, Texas, in 1960, he returned home and worked at the Harlan County Board of Health, supervising the milk program at Chappell’s Dairy before returning to his alma mater in 1967, teaching history, history of the Bible, political science, advanced government, sociology and economics. He also was an assistant football and baseball coach. He was the head football coach from 1969 – 1976 and head baseball coach for four years.

Over the years, Tom also taught and coached football, baseball, basketball and track at Summit Middle School/Boyd County (KY) High School, Hollywood (FL) Christian School and Tullahoma (TN) High School. He helped with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes as well. He ended his professional career at Motlow State Community College, where he was part of the Workforce Solutions program.

Tom enjoyed coaching many sports and was an avid fan of most all sports. He loved playing tennis (where he met Jane) and golf (he got his only hole-in-one at Harlan Country Club). More than sports, he loved Jesus. He served as a deacon and Sunday School teacher at the various churches that the family attended in each city. In the last several years, he began writing devotionals on Facebook entitled “Thought Truth Triumph” in which he prayerfully and with much study involved, encouraged Christians to live their lives to the utmost for Jesus. His last post was on February 26. The children and grandchildren are so blessed to have such a great example of a godly Christian man. They were privileged to see such a person truly living out their faith.

Tom was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Jane Lewis Cawood and one brother, David E. Cawood.

Left to cherish his memory are two daughters: Sharon Lynne Northcutt and husband, John, of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Carol Cawood Schoenrock and husband, Daron, of Oakland, Tennessee; his son, Mike Cawood, of Fayetteville, Arkansas; three grandchildren: Trey Northcutt, Erik Schoenrock, and Bret Schoenrock; as well as host of extended family, and many dear friends.

Remembered for his warm and caring personality, his love for Jesus, a sweet smile, and his devotion to his family and students, Tom will truly be missed but those who love him can take comfort that Tom has been reunited with his beloved Jane and they are basking in the glory of their Savior, Jesus Christ.

Visitation for Tom will be held Thursday, March 14, 2024, from 5:00-7:00pm at Harlan Funeral Home in Harlan, Kentucky. The funeral will take place Friday, March 15, at 11:00am in the chapel of Harlan Funeral Home with burial to follow in Cawood Cemetery in Cawood, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the International Missions Board in Tom’s name at www.imb.org/generosity/give- now

Harlan Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Tom Cawood.