Casolari places 10th in Longleaf Junior Open at Pinehurst

Published 4:42 pm Wednesday, March 13, 2024

By Staff Reports

(Photo submitted)

For more local sports coverage, visit our partners at Harlan County Sports.

Harlan County High School sophomore golfer Brayden Casolari opened his 2024 season with a strong showing last weekend in the Longleaf Junior Open at Pinehurst, N.C.

Casolari shot a two-under par 70 in the second round on Sunday to finish in a tie for 10th place. He shot a three-over par 75 on the opening day Saturday.

He will return to action this weekend as part of the Golfweek Junior Tour at Gibson Bay in Richmond.

