Casolari places 10th in Longleaf Junior Open at Pinehurst Published 4:42 pm Wednesday, March 13, 2024

For more local sports coverage, visit our partners at Harlan County Sports.

Harlan County High School sophomore golfer Brayden Casolari opened his 2024 season with a strong showing last weekend in the Longleaf Junior Open at Pinehurst, N.C.

Casolari shot a two-under par 70 in the second round on Sunday to finish in a tie for 10th place. He shot a three-over par 75 on the opening day Saturday.

He will return to action this weekend as part of the Golfweek Junior Tour at Gibson Bay in Richmond.