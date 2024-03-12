Appalachian Triangle calls tourists to discover the unbridled adventure waiting in southeastern Kentucky Published 3:00 pm Tuesday, March 12, 2024

With its abundant natural scenery, rugged outdoor recreation, and charming towns rich with culture and history, the Southeastern region of Kentucky abounds with one-of-a-kind experiences—and it’s soon hoping to see a boost in tourism thanks to a new marketing initiative launching this March.

Over the past year, a coalition of eight counties and cities in Southeastern Kentucky has been working hard to launch their new initiative, the Appalachian Triangle of Kentucky (ATKY), in an effort to bring more tourism into the area and promote the Appalachian region as a one-of-a-kind regional hub for tourists in Kentucky. This March, they hope to see their efforts pay off.

Through an innovative and expressive marketing campaign, the new ATKY campaign aims to make the area a tourist hub for visitors seeking unique, authentic experiences. Although home to well-known destinations like Cumberland Falls and Daniel Boone National Forest, the region offers so much more with its wide range of diverse and exciting attractions and rich cultural heritage. Thanks to its location along major roadways, ATKY believes the region is poised to become a multi-visit getaway destination.

Funded by an ARPA grant from the KY Department of Travel and Tourism, ATKY partnered with RedTag, a creative agency in Louisville, KY, to brand the initiative, create ad campaigns, and craft an immersive website experience.

The website, visitatky.com, features several handpicked itineraries designed for tourists with different interests, such as outdoor thrillseekers or those with families. Users can also build their own custom itineraries. With its listings of destinations, amenities, and events, visitatky.com aims to be the most comprehensive guide for tourism in the region.

“We are beyond thrilled about the impact that the ATKY branding and marketing project will have on Southeast Kentucky as a whole,” said Maggy Monhollen, Executive Director of Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission. “We are all so grateful for the support of our legislators who worked to make the funding a reality so that we had the opportunity to showcase the Southeast Kentucky region in a way that it has never been exposed before.”

When asked about his experience working with the neighboring tourism department for this one-of-a-kind opportunity, Jon Grace, the Executive Director of Bell County Tourism, remarked, “This is a unique opportunity for both Bell County and the entire coalition within the Appalachian Triangle. The chance for us to do any significant advertising on this scale is very, very rare. What the team at RedTag has produced so far has been remarkable, and I for one think it’s going to have a significant impact on our home.”

Brandon Pennington, Executive Director for City of Harlan Tourism, also expressed his excitement for the positive impacts the ATKY initiative will bring to the region. “We are so excited here at Harlan Tourism about the launch of the Appalachian Triangle,” he said. “By pooling our resources, our thrill of adventure, and cultural heritage, we aim to draw more visitors, create jobs, and enhance community development, positioning the Appalachian Triangle as a premier destination for adventure and exploration where you will not only discover Southeastern Kentucky but you’ll also discover a part of yourself.”

Now that the initial phase of the project is coming to an end, Monhollen is looking back on the experience with a fondness for how this initiative has brought their communities even closer together to create something truly unique to the region. “This project has been a process and a coming together, and it is full of heart and soul,” Monhollen said. “It is a prime example of why we are proud to be Appalachian. We are so excited to see the launch of the campaign and all of the experiences we will be able to share with our visitors.”

With the expected March launch, ATKY is excited to welcome visitors to their region this spring and hopes local Kentuckians will be among the first to check out all this little pocket of the Bluegrass state has to offer. Be sure to visit their website to begin planning your trip to the Appalachian Triangle of Kentucky.