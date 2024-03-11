Master of the Mountain an extreme physical challenge Published 4:02 pm Monday, March 11, 2024

Kingdom Come State Park is hosting the first annual Master of the Mountain on March 23. The run is designed to be the toughest event of its kind which has been held at the park.

Kingdom Come State Park Manager Sherry Cornett provided some details on the run during a recent interview.

“It will definitely be our hardest run event,” Cornett said. “I think it’s going to be the hardest run in the state.”

According to Cornett, the course covers a very steep, difficult climb to the top of the park.

“It goes from the sign at the bottom of the park entrance road to the very top of the park at Bullock Overlook,” Cornett explained.

While the course is a bit shorter than the popular 5k run events folks are used to seeing and participating in at the park, the difficulty level is high.

“The peak grade is 23 percent,” Cornett said. “So, you do have really steep sections.”

Participants may either run or walk the course. Spectators are encouraged to watch from any spot on the course.

“We would love to have spectators park alongside the route anywhere and cheer the runners and walkers on,” Cornett said.

Precautions are being taken due to the difficulty of the course.

“We’ll have radio operators throughout the course to keep up with everyone and make sure everyone is ok,” Cornett said. “We’ll have aid stations throughout since it’s going to be such a tough event.”

The race is intended for people looking for a physical challenge.

“It’s going to be a tough race,” Cornett said. “It’s for all those runners and outdoor enthusiasts that really love a challenge. This event is for them.”

Once back at the Kingdom Come State Park Gift Shop, the top competitors will be recognized.

“We’ll have awards for the top finishers,” Cornett said. “We also have some special t-shirts for the participants this year that are pretty cool.”

The event will begin and end at the park’s gift shop.

“We’re going to have a van to trolley participants to the starting line and then from the finish line back to the gift shop after it’s over,” Cornett said.

To register to take part in the event, go to https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/KingdomCome/Events or register at the Kingdom Come State Park Gift Shop at any time before the event. Registration fee is $25. Registration begins at 10 a.m. the day of the race. The race will begin at 11 a.m. on March 23.

For more information, visit the Kingdom Come State Park Facebook page.