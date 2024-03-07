Meth bust on Possum Hollow Road Published 4:13 pm Thursday, March 7, 2024

1 of 2

A pair of men are facing multiple charges including trafficking methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia after allegedly being found intoxicated walking down Possum Hollow Road.

Roger Asher, 50, of Harlan, and Gregory Smith, 52, of Wallins, were arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday, March 5.

According to a press release, Harlan County Sheriff’s Sgt. Brian Maas and Deputy Josh Lewis came into contact with Asher and Smith while on patrol on Possum Hollow Road in the Dayhoit area. Investigation determined the two men were under the influence of controlled substances. A search incident to arrest located suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, multiple pills, and cash.

Email newsletter signup

Asher was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third-degree trafficking a controlled substance (drug unspecified), possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication by controlled substance (excluded alcohol). Asher was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 full cash bond.

Smith was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication by controlled substance (excludes alcohol). Smith was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $2,500 full cash bond.

In other police activity: