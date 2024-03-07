Emily Silvia

Emily E. Silvia (nee Fultz), passed away Sunday, February 25, 2024, at the age of 85. She is survived by her loving children, Valerie “John” Ratchford, Daryl “Keith” Silvia, and George Silvia, Jr, several half siblings and several nieces and nephews. Emily was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, George Silvia, Sr., and sister Georgia Helm. In her free time Emily enjoyed taking walks, listening to Elvis and the Beach Boys, spending time with her family and her beloved dog sweet pea. Emily’s family would like to thank the residents and staff at Mount Washington Care Center for their love, care, and friendship for the many years she was a resident. A graveside service were held at Spring Grove Cemetery, on Monday, March 11, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. Guests attending are asked to arrive at the Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45223 at 12:45 p.m. to be lined up in procession for the graveside service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to Mount Washington Care Center Resident Fund.