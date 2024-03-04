KSP investigates trooper involved shooting Published 4:34 pm Monday, March 4, 2024

Kentucky State Police are investigating a trooper involved shooting which occurred in the Teetersville community Saturday, March, 2.

Lance Wayne Bryson, 42, of St. Charles, VA, was pronounced dead by Harlan County Coroner John D. Noe.

According to a press release from Kentucky State Police, Kentucky State Police, Post 10, Harlan, has requested the KSP Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) investigate a trooper involved shooting which occurred in the Teetersville community at approximately 10:14 p.m. on Saturday, March, 2. CIRT responded to the scene and began an investigation.

No other injuries were reported.

KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the Commonwealth as requested by local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. KSP is committed to being transparent while ensuring the integrity of the investigation. To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP’s standard operating procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered. Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case.

The Harlan County Coroner’s Office release states the Coroner’s Office was advised of a shooting in the Teetersville community at approximately 10:27 on Saturday, March, 2. Harlan County Coroner John Derrick Noe responded to the scene and pronounced Bryson deceased inside a residence at 10:50 p.m. as a result of the shooting. Bryson’s immediate family were notified before his identity was released to the public. The body has been sent to Frankfort for an autopsy to be performed by the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation by the Kentucky State Police Critical Response Unit and The Harlan County Coroner’s Office.