Harlan County Courthouse Reports Published 3:16 pm Friday, March 1, 2024

Compiled by Paul Lunsford.

Marriage Licenses

Autumn Brown, 18, of Harlan, to Jace Howard, 21, of Harlan.

Holly Baker, 40, of Cumberland, to Gary Ray Colegrove, 33, of Cumberland.

Morgan Leann Napier, 23, of Harlan, to David Ralph Turner, 25, of Bledsoe.

Tonia Renie Wynn Parsons, 50, Evarts, to Simon Peter Blevins, 52, of Evarts.

District Court

Rocky Dewayne Napier, 49, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license — dismissed on proof.

Gregory Allen Riddle, 36, third-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools — bench warrant (bond set at $5,000 cash).

Willis R. Boggs Jr., 47, violation of local city ordinance — pleaded guilty, fined $233.

Randall Jason Jones, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance first offense, operating a vehicle with one headlight, failure to give or improper signal — pretrial conference scheduled March 4.

Julie Green Hammonds, 51, fourth-degree assault (no visible injury) — jury trial scheduled Jan. 7, 2025.

Joshua Hensley, 34, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, menacing, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting), second-degree wanton endangerment — bench warrant.

Joseph Davidson, 37, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana — bench warrant.

Jonathan Collett, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to wear seat belt — pretrial conference scheduled March 4.

Steven Middleton, 47, alcohol intoxication in a public place — bench warrant.

Chayne Parsons, 40, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — pleaded guilty, fined $243.

Dana N. Howard, 39, failure to wear seat belt, no operator’s/moped license — failed to appear for hearing.

Shelley D. Brown, 51, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) — failed to appear for hearing.

Linda Cloud, fourth-degree assault (no visible injury) — bench warrant.

Levitis Halcomb, 36, theft by unlawful taking — bench warrant.

Jason Collett, 41, failure to wear seat belt, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, registration and title requirements: vehicle not to be operated on highway — failed to appear for hearing.

Stanley Caldwell, 54, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — failed to appear for hearing.

Jennifer Thomas Domoragracki, 60, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled July 9.

Teresa L. Tipton, 40, fourth-degree assault (no visible injury) — bench warrant.

Amy Renee Allen, 38, speeding (25 miles per hour over the imit) — amended to speeding (20 miles per hour over the limit), sentenced to state traffic school.

Douglas D. Turner, 63, speeding (23 miles per hour over the limit) — failed to appear for hearing.

John Tavias Duvon Cabbell, 26, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, possession of marijuana, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — jury trial scheduled March 26.

Abigail Jewell Ward, 19, speeding (16 miles per hour over the limit) — failed to appear for hearing.

Steven L. Middleton, 47, failure to produce insurance card, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to wear seat belt, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, license plate not illuminated

— failed to appear for hearing.

Logan Harrison Brown, 19, speeding (18 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $25 and sentenced to state traffic school; other charges, dismissed on proof.

Kayla McQueen, 32, speeding (16 miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, sentenced to state traffic school.

J.T. Cabbell, 26, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), reckless driving, possession of marijuana, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, license to be in possession — jury trial scheduled March 26.

Quanikwa Massey, 29, speeding (21 miles per hour over the limit), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card — first charge, pleaded guilty, sentenced to state traffic school; other charges, dismissed on proof.

Michael Green, 26, speeding (17 miles per hour over the limit) — failed to appear for hearing.

Michael Lee Mason, 58, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, failure to notify address change to the department of transportation — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $500; other charges, dismissed.

Brian Shepherd, 30, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D V..O. — pleaded guilty, fined $133 and sentenced to 30 days in jail.

Courtney Louise Skidmore, 19, possession of marijuana, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 30 days in jail (probated 24 months, court costs waived). Ordered to obey all laws.

Kelly Smith, 77, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $633; other charges, dismissed.

Cassandra N. Stewart, 34, fourth-degree assault (minor injury) — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 30 days in jail (probated 24 months on condition of no more violations).

Joseph Banks, 56, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $25; other charges, dismissed on proof.

Steven L. Middleton, 47, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate — continued for jury trial Aug. 6.

Moeez Haroon, 40, speeding (26 or more miles per hour over the limit) — dismissed on emergency.

Angela Robbins, 34, second-degree criminal mischief — dismissed.

Teddy Reese, 36, booster seat violations, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt, operating a vehicle with one headlight,license plate not illuminated, improper registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, no operator’s/moped license — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $183 and sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months; ordered to obey all laws); other charges, dismissed.

Douglas K. Brashears, 56, disregarding traffic control device (traffic light) — dismissed on warning.

Charles Howard, 48, failure to wear seat belt — failed to appear for hearing.

Deborah Leigh Broughton, 30, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Aug. 24.

Martin Cook, theft by unlawful taking — dismissed.

Shawn Brock, 35, second-degree cruelty to animals — dismissed, complaining party failed to appear for court.

Billy W. Hensley,63, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — dismissed, trooper Mann failed to appear for court.

John Tavias Duvon Cabbell, 26, possession of marijuana — jury trial scheduled March 26.

Thomas James Compton, 41, careless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (first offense) — dismissed, officer Stewart failed to appear for court.