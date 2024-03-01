Garage Cuts offering custom hair styles and more Published 3:51 pm Friday, March 1, 2024

The local barber shop has long been a gathering place for more than a haircut, as patrons discuss everything from cars, sports and politics to any other interesting topic that crosses their minds. Harlan is now the home of a one-of-a-kind barber shop, Garage Cuts, which offers up all manner of barber services with a bit of style.

Garage Cuts owner Braden Cox talked about his new shop during an interview following a grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday.

There were multiple factors which led Cox to pursue a barber career, the first of which is a family connection to the occupation.

“I really like being my own boss,” Cox said. “I guess my grandfather gave me the inspiration to be a barber.”

Cox explained his grandfather, Jerry Felosi, has been a barber for 63 years. Cox intends to carry on the family barber tradition.

“I plan to have the best barbershop in town,” Cox said. “My specialties are very detailed fades and haircuts, a lot of artistic designs. They’re called freestyle designs…I’m going to offer shaves with a straight razor.”

Cox noted Garage Cuts will also offer hair products such as styling powder, texturizing creams, and other items.

Garage Cuts, named because Cox worked in his garage while in barber school, features a unique décor.

“We’ve got the toolboxes, we’ve got cars (paintings) on the wall, the brick wallpapering,” Cox said. “The lights are actually garage lights, like in most rack shops and paint shops. We’ve got the garage doors too.”

Cox says he is ready to get to work.

“I went to (barber)school for over a year,” Cox said. “It takes about a year and a month.”

Cox mentioned to obtain a barber license, a minimum of 1,500 hours of coursework and apprentice work must be completed.

Garage Cuts is located at 367 Sukey Ridge Road in Baxter.