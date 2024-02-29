Man arrested after hiding in attic Published 3:53 pm Thursday, February 29, 2024

A Cranks man is facing multiple charges including wanton endangerment and fleeing or evading police after allegedly hiding in the attic of a residence to avoid capture.

Johnathan Mitchell, 30, was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy C.J. Reed on Feb. 27.

The citation states at approximately 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 27, Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a Cranks residence to serve a pair of probation violation warrants. Once at the residence, Deputy Cody Bargo attempted to make contact with Mitchell at the front door while Reed and Sgt. Geary Ferguson went around to the back of the house. When the deputy knocked on the front door, Mitchell was observed attempting to exit the structure through a rear window. Mitchell then went back inside the house.

According to a press release, Harlan County Sheriff Chris Brewer, additional Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputies and Kentucky State Police Troopers then arrived on the scene. Police entered the residence and located a rifle near the attic entrance. Mitchell was located in a crawlspace in the attic. KSP Troopers Colby Cochran and Gabe Price along with Deputy Jacob Rich utilized a poll camera to ascertain Mitchell was unarmed. Mitchell was then taken into custody and transported to the Harlan County Detention Center.

Mitchell was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police, and persistent felony possession of a firearm. He was additionally served with two probation violation warrants. Mitchell was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on multiple full cash bonds totaling $45,000.

