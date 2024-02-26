Thompson, Moser each score 24 as Mountain Lions defeat Harlan Published 4:30 pm Monday, February 26, 2024

Staff Report

On a rainy Thursday night in the Gem City, the Pineville Mountain Lions defeated the Harlan Green Dragons 76-61 in a tightly contested affair between the longstanding Class A rivals.

Harlan played without all five starters, Senior guard Kyler McLendon missed his third game with an ankle injury. Trent Cole, Dylan Cox, Nate Montanaro and Darius Akal all missed the game due to illness.

Sawyer Thompson and Ashton Moser lead the 19-9 Lions with 24 points each. Logunn Littles added 16.

Eighth-grade guard Jaxson Perry led the 6-20 Dragons with 22 points. Hunter Clem added 10.

Both teams move on to their district tournaments next week. Pineville will face home-standing Lynn Camp on Wednesday night at 7. Harlan will play Bell County at Harlan County on Tuesday at 7:30.

Clay County takes control early on the way to win over Dragons

With standout senior guard Kyler McLendon sidelined for the second straight game, the Harlan Green Dragons were no match for visiting Clay County on Tuesday as the Tigers won 80-52 for their third victory his season against the Dragons.

Senior forward Hayden Harris hit five 3-pointers in the opening quarter and scored 18 points as the Tiger raced to a 36-13 lead after one quarter.

Harris poured in 27 points to lead theTigers. Ethan Jackson and Adon Grubb added 17 and 12 points, respectively.

Trent Cole paced the Dragons with 15 points. Izack Saylor and Jaxson Perry, both eighth graders, came off the bench to add 11 and nine points, respectively.