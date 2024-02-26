Man, woman face heroin charges Published 4:18 pm Monday, February 26, 2024

A man and woman are facing multiple charges including possession of heroin after allegedly being found in possession of the substance following a traffic stop.

Thomas Lester, 46, of Dayhoit, and Sabrina Asher, 40, of Coldiron, were arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

According to a press release, Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Lewis conducted a traffic stop in the Loyall community on Feb. 21. Investigation determined the driver of the vehicle was impaired. Further investigation located suspected heroin inside the vehicle.

Lewis was assisted by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputies Cody Bargo and Jeremy Jones.

Asher was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), possession of drug paraphernalia, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession, no registration plates, no registration receipt, operating motor vehicle under the influence, and rubber on vehicle less than one inch thick. She was additionally served with two active bench warrants. Asher was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $2,500 full cash bond.

Lester was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication by a controlled substance (excludes alcohol). Lester was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $2,500 full cash bond.

In other police activity:

Daniel Rowden, 36, of Harlan, was arrested by the Harlan City Police Department on Feb. 20. He was charged with first-degree criminal mischief, illegal possession of a legend drug, and prescription controlled substance not in proper container. Rowden was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $2,500 full cash bond.