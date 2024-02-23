Truck drivers hauling debris warned to secure loads Published 4:59 pm Friday, February 23, 2024

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is reminding those truck drivers who are hauling trash or debris to properly secure their loads while traveling along state highways, as required by state law.

While it is true highway crews have seen an increase in roadside litter across the state, one area that has been especially bad is in Western Kentucky, along a 10-mile section of Interstate 69 in northern Marshall County. Crews recently removed a large amount of debris between the U.S. 641-Spur Benton Exit 41 interchange and the I-69 Exit 51 flyover ramp at the I-24 Exit 25 interchange near Calvert City.

“It appears that the litter is likely due to higher travel speeds causing more debris to blow out of trucks and trailers that aren’t properly covered,” said KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat. “We ask for the public’s cooperation to ensure all loads are properly secured to keep our highways clean and safe.”

Under Kentucky law (KRS 189.150), loads of debris or trash must be “covered with a device suitable for prevention of spillage.” Violators of that law as well as any other littering or open dumping statute could face criminal or civil fines.

The Kentucky State Police and Marshall County Sheriff’s Department are aware of the I-69 problem area and will aid with enforcement, Poat said.

While litter pickup is part of the state’s three mowing cycles each year, KYTC says additional litter pickup work would be costly and can divert funds from other needed maintenance projects.