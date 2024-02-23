Harlan County Circuit Court News

Published 5:46 pm Friday, February 23, 2024

By Staff Reports

Compiled by Paul Lunsford.

  • Jason Collett, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine) — continued for arraignment Feb. 21.
  • Shawn Vick, first-degree burglary, first-degree wanton endangerment, first degree assault — jury trial scheduled Feb. 27.
  • David Ball, convicted felon in possession of a handgun — jury trial scheduled Feb. 27.
  • Rebecca Combs, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (first offense, more than 2 grams of methamphetamine), two counts of third-degree trafficking a controlled substance (first offense), second-degree trafficking a controlled substance (first offense) — jury trial scheduled Feb. 27.
  • Eric Albro, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (first offense, more than 2 grams of methamphetamine), first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (first offense, carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), second-degree trafficking a controlled substance (first offense) — jury trial scheduled Feb. 27.
  • Derick Adams, murder — jury trial scheduled March 5.
  • Donald Lamb, first-degree rape — pretrial conference scheduled March 7.
  • Virginia Maiden, second-degree assault (domestic violence) — pretrial conference scheduled March 7.
  • James Cornett, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree wanton endangerment, reckless driving — pretrial conference scheduled March 7.
  • Charles Dozier, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, drug unspecified), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense) — pretrial conference scheduled March 7.
  • Jason Banks, third-degree trafficking a controlled substance (first offense, drug unspecified), second-degree trafficking a controlled substance (first offense, drug unspecified), trafficking in marijuana (first offense, less than 8 ounces) — pretrial conference scheduled March 7.
  • Calvin Pace, flagrant (non-support) — pretrial conference scheduled March 7.

 

