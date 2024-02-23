Guardian Angel event in planning stages Published 4:45 pm Friday, February 23, 2024

An upcoming event aimed at recognizing the guardians of children who have been impacted by a parent’s drug issues was discussed during the Harlan County Fiscal Court’s February meeting,

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley called on Harlan County Casey’s Law Advocate Mandy Goodin to bring the magistrates up to date on the planning stages of the event.

“When I took this position, one of the things I wanted to do was an event that would honor guardians,” Goodin said. “At that time, it was specifically grandparents…when I mentioned it in the Unite Coalition meeting, everyone was on board, so we started working toward getting this event planned.”

According to Goodin, the event is currently scheduled for April 19.

“We need Harlan’s help,” Goodin said. “What we need to do is basically ask for sponsorship. The checks from people who are willing to help should be made out to the Harlan Unite Coalition.”

Goodin said the team members working on the event are also members of the Unite Coalition.

“We are also hoping to sell T-shirts,” she said. “The T-shirts are going to be made by Shirt Shack right here on the corner (in downtown Harlan), and those T-shirts should bring in quite a bit of a profit. The sponsors will have their name listed on the back of the T-shirt.”

She added that larger sponsors will also be recognized at the event.

“Our ultimate goal is to provide resources (to guardians) that go beyond just one day,” Goodin said. “We are going to cater to these individuals, provide them with a nice meal, and we are going to help them to feel special.”

Goodin said she hopes to aid guardians with things such as food boxes and health care options for the children in their care. She asked for the magistrate’s assistance finding sponsors for the event.

“I think it’s going to be a really good event,” Mosley said. “There are so many people and children out there that are impacted by the addiction scourge that are in the care of a loved one – whether that’s a grandparent or an aunt or an uncle or whoever – that are taking care of them, so we really appreciate you all organizing this event. I think it’s going to be a huge success, and we want to help out any way we can.”

Magistrate Paul Browning offered some input.

“As you get a little further down that road, there are some people I know we can hook you up with who already have food distribution (processes) in order,” Browning said. “They may have some things they are able to pass on.”

He mentioned most in Harlan County have a connection with a person or people impacted by addiction in one way or another.

Goodin said that Charlotte Wethington, the mother of Casey Wethington who Casey’s Law is named after, is tentatively scheduled to speak at the event.