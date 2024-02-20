National Farm Machinery Show draws huge crowd Published 12:16 pm Tuesday, February 20, 2024

The 2024 National Farm Machinery Show — the largest indoor farm trade show in the country — saw hundreds of thousands pack the Kentucky Exposition Center’s exhibit halls Feb. 14-17.

The show continued its tradition of selling out every inch of available exhibit space. More than 800 exhibitors occupied 10 exhibit halls.

The show’s companion event, the 55th Championship Tractor Pull presented by Farm Credit Mid-America, saw record-breaking ticket sales and included sold-out shows.

The Kentucky Exposition Center transformed into an eye-catching, jaw-dropping display of farm equipment and innovative agriculture technology that included several international exhibitors. Along with the show floor, attendees shopped at the Gift & Craft Market where they could find toys, trinkets, apparel and more. Visitors were offered potentially lifesaving health screenings by Raising Hope in the West Hall.

The show’s estimated economic impact is the sixth largest for Louisville events at $24.2 million. Estimated attendance was over 300,000 with visitors from every corner of North America and notable international attendees from nearly a dozen countries, including the Republic of Korea, France and Argentina. Final attendance numbers will be available on March 1, 2024.

Next year’s show is Feb. 12-15. For more information, visit farmmachineryshow.org.