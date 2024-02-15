Master Logger continuing education offered Published 2:54 pm Thursday, February 15, 2024

The Harlan County Cooperative Extension Office is offering a way for those holding a Master Logger certification to complete their requirement for continuing education with the Logger WebTV class on Feb. 27.

Jeremy Williams, Harlan County Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources, took some time to review some of the class’s details.

“Logger WebTV provides an opportunity for Master Loggers who need continuing education,” Williams explained.

According to Williams, to hold a Master Logger certification, an individual must successfully complete the education requirements.

“You have to have a Master Logger on site when logging is occurring,” Williams said. “Those Master Loggers have to have six hours of continuing education every three years.”

Williams pointed out Master Logger WebTV will fulfill the continuing education requirement.

Williams explained the class will be held at the Harlan County Depot where access to necessary materials will be available via computer.

Williams noted Harlan County is home to an active logging industry.

“The logging industry is doing really well in Harlan County and regionally,” Williams said. “We have several Master Loggers in the county, I think in Harlan the number is somewhere around 40.”

According to the University of Kentucky’s website the Kentucky Forest Conservation Act must obtain six hours of continuing education every three years from the date their Master Logger card is issued to maintain a master logger status.

“Continuing education is important because it enables individuals to stay current on new innovations, laws and regulations, best management practices and other topics related to timber harvesting resulting in more efficient and environmentally sound logging operations,” states the website.

Should the card expire without the holder completing the continuing education requirement, their name will be taken off the active master logger list, at which point the individual will be required to retake the three-day Master Logger Program to regain Master Logger status.

There will be a $50 course fee and if required a $25 renewal fee.

To register or for more information, go to https://masterlogger.ca.uky.edu or call 859-257-6230.