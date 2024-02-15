Former teacher faces rape indictment Published 2:52 pm Thursday, February 15, 2024

A Harlan County man has been indicted on multiple counts including third-degree rape and possession/viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance of a minor.

Brian W. Bailey, 54, of Benham, was arrested on an indictment warrant obtained by Kentucky State Police.

According to a news release, an indictment warrant was issued as a result of an ongoing investigation by detectives at Kentucky State Police, Post 13, Hazard, on Feb. 9. Bailey, a former teacher at Whitesburg Middle School, was indicted on charges relating to inappropriate contact and communication with a juvenile female.

The case remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police Det. Scott Caudill.

Bailey was charged with possession/view of matter portraying sexual performance of a minor (three counts), third-degree rape, and tampering with physical evidence. Bailey was lodged in the Letcher County Jail.