Former teacher faces rape indictment

Published 2:52 pm Thursday, February 15, 2024

By Joe Asher

Brian Wesley Bailey

A Harlan County man has been indicted on multiple counts including third-degree rape and possession/viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance of a minor.

Brian W. Bailey, 54, of Benham, was arrested on an indictment warrant obtained by Kentucky State Police.

According to a news release, an indictment warrant was issued as a result of an ongoing investigation by detectives at Kentucky State Police, Post 13, Hazard, on Feb. 9. Bailey, a former teacher at Whitesburg Middle School, was indicted on charges relating to inappropriate contact and communication with a juvenile female.

The case remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police Det. Scott Caudill.

Bailey was charged with possession/view of matter portraying sexual performance of a minor (three counts), third-degree rape, and tampering with physical evidence. Bailey was lodged in the Letcher County Jail.

More News Main

Valentine’s Day arrives in Harlan

Harlan High academic team win 6th straight district title

Man facing trafficking charges after traffic stop

Evarts water woes ebbing

Print Article