Confirmed measles case found at CVG between Jan. 27-29 Published 7:48 am Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Kentucky health officials say the Ohio Department of Health has a confirmed case of measles in an individual who lives in Ohio, but recently traveled through the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport located in Boone County.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) is working with the Ohio Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to identify people who might have been exposed at the airport on Jan. 27 between 5-9 p.m. and Jan. 29 between 8:30-11:30 p.m. and or potentially exposed as passengers on specific flights.

No confirmed cases of measles have been reported in Kentucky this calendar year.

“Measles is a highly contagious respiratory virus that is spread through the air,” said Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack. “Early symptoms of measles are typical of many upper respiratory illnesses – fever, cough, watery eyes and runny nose – and proceed to the characteristic rash three to five days after symptoms begin.”

Dr. Stack added, for those who have developed symptoms and were at the airport during the date(s)/time(s) of possible exposure, please isolate from others and call a medical provider, urgent care or emergency department to seek testing. He urged individuals to not arrive at a health care facility without advance notice so that others are not exposed.

In the United States, the first dose of measles vaccine is routinely administered in combination with mumps and rubella vaccine (MMR) to children at age 12 months through 15 months. A second MMR dose is routinely administered at age 4 through 6 years. Two doses of MMR vaccine are about 97% effective at preventing measles if exposed to the virus.

Last week, the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness warned that the number of measles cases are rising, putting those who have not been immunized in danger of contracting the illness.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that between Dec. 1, 2023, and Jan. 23, 2024, there were 23 confirmed cases of measles in the United States. Among these 23 cases, there were two outbreaks of more than five cases and seven were imported by international travelers. Most cases were among children and adolescents who were not vaccinated against measles, despite being old enough to get the vaccine.