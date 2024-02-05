Woman faces trafficking, felony gun charges Published 1:50 pm Monday, February 5, 2024

A woman is facing charges including trafficking a controlled substance and felon in possession of a handgun after allegedly being found in possession of the items during a traffic stop.

Arcoma Hall was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Jones on Friday, Feb. 2.

According to a news release, Harlan County Sheriff’s deputies viewed a pair of vehicles leaving a known drug area on KY 840. A traffic stop was performed on both vehicles. The investigation determined the drivers of both vehicles were impaired. Hall – the driver of one of the vehicles – was observed attempting to drop a baggie containing suspected controlled substances during a field sobriety test. A search incident to arrest was performed, locating drug paraphernalia associated with drug trafficking and a 9mm handgun in Hall’s possession. It was additionally determined Hall was a convicted felon.

Hall was charged with first-degree conspiracy in trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of a legend drug and persistent felony offender. Hall was transported to a medical facility.

The driver of the other vehicle, Roger Asher, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.