Pathfork woman faces trafficking charges Published 4:59 pm Friday, February 2, 2024

A woman is facing charges after allegedly being involved in drug trafficking.

Joan Howard, 45, of Pathfork, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 27.

According to a news release, Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Wilcher arrested Howard in the Pathfork community as a result of information obtained through an investigation into drug trafficking. Deputies additionally discovered Howard had multiple active warrants which included a warrant for failure to appear on a previous drug trafficking arrest and a failure to appear on a felony drug possession arrest.

Howard was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine). She was additionally served with multiple bench warrant for failure to appear. Howard was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on multiple full cash bonds totaling $8,500.