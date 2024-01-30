The KSP says on Sunday, at approximately 2 p.m., the Madisonville Post received a call from the Princeton Police Department requesting assistance with a death investigation on Center Street in Princeton. The preliminary investigation revealed the Princeton Police Department responded to the residence for a welfare check and discovered the body of Kelly Black, 42 years of age, of Princeton.
KSP Troopers and Detectives responded to the scene and learned Kelly Black is the victim of a murder. KSP launched an investigation and subsequently obtained an arrest warrant for the victim’s husband, Byron Black age 42 of Princeton. Byron Black left the scene prior to law enforcement’s arrival at the home, taking his daughter with him.
State Police have not yet released information on where Lela Black was located, nor the circumstances of Byron Black’s arrest.