Mary Alice man facing theft, drug charges Published 3:28 pm Monday, January 29, 2024

A Mary Alice man is facing charges, including fleeing from police and receiving stolen property after the man allegedly fled when police made contact with him.

Robert Pace, 33, of Gulston, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 25.

According to a press release, Harlan County Sheriff’s deputies CJ Reed and Jacob Wilcher were on patrol on KY 72 when they made contact with Pace. Upon contact, Pace fled on foot. The deputies apprehended Pace on a nearby riverbank following a brief foot pursuit. The investigation determined Pace had an active indictment warrant.

Pace was charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was additionally served with an indictment warrant for receiving stolen property under $10,000. Pace was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on multiple full cash bonds totaling $4,500.