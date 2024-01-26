Sen. Amanda Mays Bledsoe back at work after horse kick, emergency surgery

By Sarah Ladd

Kentucky Lantern

Sen. Amanda Mays Bledsoe was back at work Thursday a little more than a month after she announced she was kicked in the face by a horse and had to have emergency surgery.

Bledsoe, R-Lexington, was caring for a family horse on Dec. 15 when she was “unexpectedly kicked in the face” and had emergency surgery that weekend.

“Words cannot express my level of gratitude for everyone who has reached out to me over the past few weeks,” Bledsoe said in a Thursday statement. “The support I have received from colleagues in Frankfort, my constituents, and people throughout the state, regardless of political affiliation, has been truly humbling. It reaffirms my belief that Kentucky embodies what is so great about America, and is home to the best people in the world.”

She faces “a long road ahead to full recovery and I will need additional time to heal before doing so,” she said, adding this will “temporarily limit” her ability to give speeches and speak during meetings and to the press.

“Despite this being one of the biggest challenges I’ve had to face, I know when a horse kicks you, you get back up again,” Bledsoe said. “I intend to do just that for the people of Kentucky and ensure the 12th Senate district always has a seat at the table in Frankfort.”