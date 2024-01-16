Harlan man faces charges following standoff Published 10:46 am Tuesday, January 16, 2024

A man is facing multiple charges, including menacing and resisting arrest after allegedly being involved in a standoff with police.

Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy C.J. Reed arrested David Simpson, 36, of Harlan, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 12.

According to a news release, Harlan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the New Hope Apartment Complex when a call was received stating a man was at an apartment and refusing to leave. When deputies arrived, they observed a man run into a bedroom and could hear him barricading the door. The deputies called for assistance following when the individual advised he was armed and would kill police if they entered the room. Kentucky State Police and the Harlan City Police Department then responded to the scene along with additional Harlan Sheriff’s personnel. Police established a perimeter and began negotiating with the individual. Residents of the adjacent apartments were removed, and both Harlan ARH Hospital and Harlan Health and Rehabilitation were alerted due to their close proximity to the scene. Several hours of negotiation attempts were unsuccessful. Police then used non-lethal tactics to apprehend Simpson. He was armed with two knives.

Simpson was charged with first-degree criminal trespassing, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and menacing. He was additionally served with bench warrants from Harlan and Pulaski County. Simpson was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on multiple full cash bonds totaling $10,300.