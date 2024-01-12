Harlan County Courthouse Reports Published 4:27 pm Friday, January 12, 2024

Compiled by Paul Lunsford.

• Patrick T. Bynum, 22, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), license to be in possession, possession of marijuana — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled May 21.

• Crystal Michelle Bailey, 29, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — dismissed on proof.

• Johnny Darrell Gray, 51, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — failed to appear for hearing.

• Shayla Nicole Collins, failure to wear seat belt — failed to appear for hearing.

• Elmon Lawson, 50, failure to wear seat belt — failed to appear for hearing.

• Robert L. Baker, 44, possession of marijuana — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 30 days in jail (probated 24 months).

• Shane Bowling, 33, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Oct. 8.

• Lloyd T. Napier, 56, failure to wear seat belt — failed to appear for hearing.

• Billy R. Brock, 36, fourth-degree assault (minor injury) — pleaded not guilty, court continued Oct. 29.

• Jason Callahan, 31, second-degree disorderly conduct, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 60 days in jail (probated 24 months).

• Joshua Hensley, 34, second-degree criminal trespassing, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 30 days in jail (probated 24 months).

• Matthew Johnson, 31, first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), giving officer false identifying information — waived to grand jury (bond set at $7,000 at 10 percent).

• Dustin J. Lewis, 26, theft by unlawful taking — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Oct. 8.

• Floyd Dale Mitchell, 47, speeding (20 miles per hour over the limit), no operator’s/moped license, failure to wear seat belt, careless driving — first charge, amended to speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $163 and sentenced to 60 days in jail (probated 24 months) on the first two charges; other charges, dismissed.

• William Smith, 38, second-degree burglary — waived to grand jury.

• Christian Alexander Walker, 28, first-degree wanton endangerment — waived to grand jury.

• Amy R.. Kilbourne, 43, of Lexington, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), reckless driving, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment Feb. 19.

• Gary L. Turner, 54, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), no tail lights, no trailer plate — bench warrant ($5,000 cash).

• Mary Ellen Lewis, 38, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), driving without a license/negligence in accident, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — bench warrant ($300).

• Rhonda Sturgill, 40, speeding (six miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, windows (are not safety glass), obstructed vision and/or no windshield, rim or frame obscuring lettering or decal on plate, failure to give or improper signal — bench warrant.

• Jordan Trey Steele, 22, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license — bench warrant.

• Charles Hubbard, 34, all-terrain vehicle violations — bench warrant ($100).

• Allison Nicole Robbins, 38, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), improper registration plate — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charges, dismissed.

• Vernon Lee Hyatt, 27, failure to wear seat belt, failure to use child restraint device in vehicle, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, license plate not illuminated, license to be in possession — failed to appear for hearing.

• Eliza Day, 35, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — bench warrant.

• Jesse Osborne, 28, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Jan. 23.

• Frank Brooks, 44, speeding (22 miles per hour over the limit) — failed to appear for hearing.

• Stacey Jo Hiestand, 31, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) — failed to appear for hearing.

• William McKinney Brock, 22, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) — failed to appear for hearing.

• Ben Jackson, 47, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) — amended to speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $153.

• Allen Lee Whitaker, 33, failure to use child restraint device in vehicle, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $233; other charges, dismissed.

• William Mark Ivey, 44, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — dismissed on proof.

• David Wayne Ray, 61, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — failed to appear for hearing.

• Linda Leann Engle, 29, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $143.

• Alexandria A. Cottrell, 20, speeding (25 miles per hour over the limit) — failed to appear for hearing.