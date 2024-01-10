HCHS wrestling teams post strong showing in SEKC meet Published 4:20 pm Wednesday, January 10, 2024

1 of 4

For more local sports coverage, visit our partners at Harlan County Sports

Staff Report

The Harlan County boys placed fourth and the girls were third in the Southeastern Kentucky Conference wrestling meet at Bell County.

Bell County was first in the boys division, followed by Corbin, Whitley County, Harlan County, Lynn Camp, Knox Central and Barbourville.

Winners for HCHS included Jason Maggard in the 113-pound division, Dallas Sergent in the 15-pound division and Hunter Napier in the 175-pound division.

Bell County also won the team title in the girls division, followed Whitley County, Harlan County, Knox Central, Barbourville and Corbin.

Victoria Day was an individual champion for HCHS in the 128-pound division.

Individual results for HCHS included:

Boys division

Jason Maggard, 113, 1st place

Jared Dople (eighth grade), 113, 4th place

Otis Smith (seventh grade), 126, 4th place

Gunner Witt, 132, 3rd place

Dylan Clem, 144, 3rd place

Dallas Sergent, 157, 1st place

Josh Stewart, 165, 3rd place

Hunter Napier, 175, 1st place

Hayden Peterson, 175, 3rd place

Blake Short, 215, 4th place

Girls division

Holly Wright, 107, 3rd place

Victoria Day, 128, 1st place