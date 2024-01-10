Drug summit to take place at Harlan Center Published 4:24 pm Wednesday, January 10, 2024

The Harlan Center will be the location for the 3rd Annual Harlan County Drug Summit, a day of programs and activities centered on the drug crises and recovery options in Harlan County.

According to Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley’s social media outlet, the event is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 11, at the Harlan Center.

The event opens at 9 a.m., with registration and exhibitor set up starting at 8 a.m. Mosley will give a welcome at 10 a.m., with an overview provided by Van Ingram, Executive Director, Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy concerning Opioid, Meth, Heroin, and Fentanyl issues.

Speakers will include Tom Vicini of Operation Unite, Clinician for Cumberland River Comprehensive Care Center Frank Robinette, David Johnson of the Harlan Christian Church, Terry Tipton of C3 Church, Jason Mills of the Kildav Community Church, Director of Cumberland Hope Julie Hinkle, Founder of Harlan Recovery Services Heather Lamarr, Harlan County Sheriff Chris Brewer and many more.

The event will cover a variety of subjects relevant to the drug crisis in Harlan County, including prevention strategies and new programs available through Operation UNITE, the importance and use of Narcan, faith based involvement in the drug crises, Casey’s Law, and inpatient and outpatient services available locally. There will be a panel discussion on providing hope in recovery through education and employment featuring Sheila Gordon, LCSW/ Professor of Social Work & Human Services at KCTCS; Tesa Turner, EKCEP Special Populations Project Manager; and Misty Dean, SEKRI Harlan Plant Manager.

Closing comments are scheduled for 4:30 p.m., with the exhibitor booths closing at 5 p.m.

Any individual who is concerned about the drug problem in Harlan County and would like to be part of the solution is encouraged to attend.

For more information, contact the Harlan County Judge-Executive’s Office at (606) 573-2600. The Harlan Center is located at 201 South Main Street in downtown Harlan.