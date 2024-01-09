Cumberland man faces drug, sex offender registry charges Published 10:46 am Tuesday, January 9, 2024

A man is facing charges including trafficking controlled substance and sex offender registry violation after allegedly selling methamphetamine.

Anthony Wynn, 36, of Cumberland, was arrested by the Evarts City Police Department on Jan. 3.

According to a news release, Wynn was arrested following a lengthy investigation by the Evarts City Police Department along with Harlan County District 2 Constable Scotty Moore. The investigation was the result of multiple complaints from the public stating Wynn was involved in drug activity in the area near KY 38. Police performed multiple controlled purchases from Wynn. Wynn was additionally found to be on the sex offender registry and had resided for some time in Harlan without registering as a sex offender.

Wynn was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), register sex offender school restrictions, trafficking in marijuana, and failure to comply with sex offender registration. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $10,000 full cash bond.