Two Harlan County residents face drug charges Published 12:30 pm Friday, January 5, 2024

A man and woman are facing charges included possession of methamphetamine after allegedly being found in possession of the substance as a result of an ongoing investigation.

Katie Anderson, 40, of Cumberland, and Willis Boggs, 47, of Lynch, were arrested on Jan. 2, by Harlan County Sheriff’s deputies.

According to a press release, Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputies CJ Reed and Jesse Howard were in the New York community of Cumberland conducting a drug investigation on Jan. 2. The deputies observed two individuals walking near a known drug area and made contact with the pair. The deputies performed an investigation, locating suspected methamphetamine on both individuals.

Boggs was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

Anderson was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.