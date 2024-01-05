Two Harlan County residents face drug charges
Published 12:30 pm Friday, January 5, 2024
A man and woman are facing charges included possession of methamphetamine after allegedly being found in possession of the substance as a result of an ongoing investigation.
Katie Anderson, 40, of Cumberland, and Willis Boggs, 47, of Lynch, were arrested on Jan. 2, by Harlan County Sheriff’s deputies.
According to a press release, Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputies CJ Reed and Jesse Howard were in the New York community of Cumberland conducting a drug investigation on Jan. 2. The deputies observed two individuals walking near a known drug area and made contact with the pair. The deputies performed an investigation, locating suspected methamphetamine on both individuals.
Boggs was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.
Anderson was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.